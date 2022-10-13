Bingo is a happy-go-lucky, ten-year-old, 29-pound, tri-color beagle ISO his forever home.
Bingo loves the company of both other dogs and humans.
He would enjoy having a canine companion and a fenced yard for sniffing adventures!
Bingo does well on a leash and enjoys going for walks too!
Now that Bingo’s vetting is complete, he is ready and waiting for a place to call home!
In this link, you can see and read the most up-to-date information about all of the BRSM beagles looking for their forever homes
http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.
If you are interested in Bingo or another beagle ISO their foster or forever home, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.