Bingo is a happy-go-lucky, ten-year-old, 29-pound, tri-color beagle ISO his forever home.

Bingo loves the company of both other dogs and humans.

He would enjoy having a canine companion and a fenced yard for sniffing adventures!

Bingo does well on a leash and enjoys going for walks too!

Now that Bingo’s vetting is complete, he is ready and waiting for a place to call home!

http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

If you are interested in Bingo or another beagle ISO their foster or forever home, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.