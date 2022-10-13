LANCASTER, Pa. – Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) earned her first career Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week award for the week ending October 9, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Kaufman picked up Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to a pair of Atlantic East Conference wins. The 5-4 forward tallied five goals and an assist for 11 points over the two games. Celina Kaufman ’23 named Atlantic East Offensive Player of the Week (10.10.22) Credit: Bill Wood

She started the week with her second hat trick of the season, notching three goals in a mid-week 6-1 road win over Gwynedd Mercy University (Oct. 5). Kaufman then added two goals and an assist in the Seahawks’ 9-1 rout of Manhattanville College this past Saturday (Oct. 8).

Kaufman ranks third in the Atlantic East with 28 shots on goal and 2.80 shots on goal per game while being tied for third with ten goals. She is also fourth with 22 points, 37 shots, and 3.70 shots per game. Kaufman ranks 24th in Division III with 1.00 goals per game.

St. Mary’s College (7-3, 2-0 AEC) will be back in action Wednesday, October 12, when the Seahawks travel to Radnor, Pa., to take on Cabrini University in Atlantic East Conference action at 4:00 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s conference title game, which Cabrini won 2-1 in double overtime.

