MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND MARYLAND (October 10th, 2022) – The IHRA Summit Racing Equipment Team Finals brought picture-perfect weather Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with temperatures in the 60’s during the day and plenty of sunshine for those that traveled to Maryland International Raceway (MIR). The energy was felt first thing Friday morning as racers from MIR, Sumerduck Dragway, US13 Dragway, and Roxboro Motorsports Park would be ready to duel it all weekend long.

Friday’s Gamblers race would start with Time Trials at 10 am. After the two time trials, eliminations would begin, and the competition would be fierce. Mike Nelson Jr from MIR would win Box over son Rickey Nelson, Bradley Tippet from MIR would win in No Box, and Peyton Bunch from Sumerduck would take the win with the Junior Dragsters. Friday’s event would also include a pit bike race, which would be won by Sumerduck’s Austin Bridge.

Credit: Maryland International Raceway

Saturday’s Gamblers race would start at 9 am with one time trial for all racers. Eliminations would start after the time trial was completed. Mike Nelson Jr from MIR would win again in no Box, Bobby Mattera from MIR would win No Box, and Hunter Groat from MIR would win in Junior Dragster. Saturday would also include a pit bike race, which would be won by MIR racer Jordan Denny giving MIR a clean sweep on the day in all categories.

The Main Event on Sunday would bring impressive racing all day long. During the First Round of Eliminations, MIR racers in Top ET would carry the banner to take the points lead. At the end of the first round, MIR would sit atop the points with 25, Roxboro would sit second with 22, Sumerduck third with 19, MIR 2 with 17, US13 with 11, and Sumerduck 2 with 2 points. The points lead for MIR Team A would continue to grow through the remainder of the day and turn into a runaway situation by the end of the fourth round of eliminations.

MIR Team A showed they wanted to bring the Division 1 Championship back to MIR. All the finals would have at least one MIR driver racing for the win, the chance to go to Memphis, the Ironman, and the check. In Box, the final four would be MIR drivers: Robbie Parlett, Jeffery Jones, Jacob Nahory, and John Dustin. However, in the final Jacob Nahory would beat Robbie Parlett in a fantastic duel. Nahory with his .006 R/T would be better than Parlett’s .017 R/T to start the race. Both drivers would break out by nine thousandths of a second with Nahory crossing the stripe first and picking up the class win. MIR racer Bobby Mattera would take the event win in No Box as US13 driver Russ Archer would break out. In Junior Dragster, Roxboro racer Brandon Sullivan would beat MIR 2 racer Ryleigh Nebel as Nebel would be .-017 Red on R/T. In Sportsman, Glenda Cochran from Roxboro would win over teammate Ted Hudson.

The final points standings at the end of event would be MIR with 64 points, Roxboro with 39 points, MIR 2 with 32 points, Sumerduck with 31 points, US13 with 22 points, and Sumerduck 2 with 8 points.