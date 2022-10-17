Clinton, MD (October 13, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to announce its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, Mark Real, MD.

Dr. Real attended medical school at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., before completing a residency in internal medicine and fellowships in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Real cares for patients with various digestive conditions, including bile duct stones, pancreatic cysts, pancreatitis, and cancers of the bile duct, colon, pancreas, stomach, and rectum at MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. He specializes in advanced endoscopic procedures, such as ultrasound and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

“I believe in a patient-centered approach where the patient plays a vital role in the medical decision-making process and creating a care plan,” Dr. Real said. “I also believe in treating and caring for the whole person, not just a specific illness. By focusing on patients’ physical, emotional and social health and well-being, I aim to improve their overall quality of life.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Real, please call 301-877-4599. Or to learn more, visit medstarhealth.org.