Sheriff Mike Evans and Major TD Reece proudly announce Calvert County Detention Center’s Officer of the 3rd Quarter. Congratulations to Senior Correctional Deputy David Unkle.

Sgt nominated Unkle. Mohler attributes Unkle’s everyday job performance, attention to detail, and pride and professionalism displayed while conducting his daily duties as what earned him Officer of the Quarter.

Pictured L to R: Lt. Phil Bradford, Officer of the Quarter SCD David Unkle, Cpl. Rasheed Immam, and Major TD Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Thank you, SCD Unkle, for your commitment to the agency and the citizens of Calvert County.