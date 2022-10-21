With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, AAA is reminding shoppers to take precautions now to avoid becoming a target for identity theft, a crime that authorities say is growing in frequency almost daily.

According to IdentityTheft.org:

The frequency of identity theft has been skyrocketing over the last few years, including credit card fraud.

The average money lost in identity theft has nearly doubled since 2019.

With a $500 median loss, the cost to victims is growing as we become more digitally dependent.

Last year, consumers experienced almost $400 million in losses from online shopping.

“October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and AAA encourages credit card users to take the necessary steps and minimize the risks, so they have peace of mind while shopping online,” says Thomas Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Membership, Strategy, and Growth, AAA Club Alliance.

Identity theft protection is an important way to ensure your online security. ProtectMyID®, the Experian Identity Theft Protection service, is a free benefit to all AAA Members.

Here are seven other tips for minimizing the risk of identity theft, whether you shop online or in person: