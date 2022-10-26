(The Center Square) – One governor candidate in Maryland is looking to make history.

Democratic candidate Wes Moore is seeking to become the state’s first Black governor and, if elected, would be the only governor of color in the country in 2023. He will face Republican challenger Dan Cox on Nov. 8. Cox is currently a delegate representing Carroll and Frederick counties.

Moore has worked in the finance sector and most recently served as chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation.

Moore is running on a platform of building and growing a thriving economy that lifts every Maryland family. He believes that is impossible as “we continue to grapple with the COVID crisis.”

He says the “economic opportunity is readily available to some and dangerously absent to others,” according to his campaign website, and wants to grow communities that have been chronically neglected.

Moore also focuses on transpiration as an economic engine, especially between transportation and public health. He wants to take a regional approach to connect people with jobs while driving growth at BWI Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore.

Cox currently represents District 4 in the House of Delegates and works as the principal attorney at The Cox Law Center. He has three main components of his campaign – restoring freedoms, reducing inflation, and returning federal tax cuts to the people.

If elected, he plans to reduce inflation by suspending the gas tax, reducing property taxes, and reducing budget spending while working to restore parental rights and end critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.

He has also pledged to bolster the economy, never lock down businesses and churches, put parents back in charge of their child’s education and curriculum, and he back the police.

Other candidates appearing on the ballot in the governor’s race include independent candidate Kyle Sefcik, Libertarian candidate David Lasher, Green Party candidate Nancy Wallace, and Working Class Party candidate David Harding.

Maryland voters will also decide on a U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democrat Chris Van Hollen and Republican Chris Chafee.

In the battle for control of the U.S. House, Maryland’s 6th District matches Republican Neil C. Parrott and Democrat David J. Trone.