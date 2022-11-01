ANNAPOLIS, MD. – Despite a great second half on both sides of the ball, Navy women’s rugby (4-4) fell in its regular-season finale to the Queen’s University of Charlotte Royals (5-0) 19-12 at the Prusmack Rugby Complex. Navy outscored Queens 12-0 in the second half but its early deficit was too much to overcome.

“Really proud of the way the team played today. They faced a lot of adversity, especially in the first half,” said head coach Murph McCarthy . “Queens has a lot of great players and gave us a good fight. I was impressed with how we came out to play in the second half to make it tough on them. All we had to do was put one under the post to try and tie it at the end but just came up short.”

Navy began the match on a tough note by committing a penalty in the first minute to give Queens an opportunity at a penalty kick. Queens missed the kick but eventually got the ball back and scored its first try in the fourth minute. The Royals kept the pressure on Navy by keeping the ball on the Mids’ side of the pitch and a big run by Queens set up its second try in the 11th minute to take a 12-0 lead.

Navy began to move the ball toward Queens’ territory, but Navy lost a lineout to give Queens possession. Queens took advantage with another big run to get inside Navy’s 22-meter line and found the try zone again in the 23rd minute to put Navy at a 19-0 deficit.

The Mids continued to gain ground through the remainder of the first half but the Royals’ defense held strong to hold Navy scoreless in the first 40 minutes. The same wouldn’t be said in the second half as Navy came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders. Queens tried to gain ground with a kick deep in its own zone, but Siena Hall was able to retreat back and break two tackles to give Navy a try on a big return to make the score 19-5.

Navy continued to dominate the pitch by keeping the ball on Queens’ side of the field but Queens’ defense held strong to keep Navy off the board. Navy continued its aggressiveness and it paid off in the 73rd minute when Marissa Meyer slipped to the outside for Navy’s second try of the match. Nicole Deprey then made the conversion kick to make it a one-score game with less than seven minutes remaining.

Queens managed to get the ball into Navy territory for the first time in the second half following the kickoff but a penalty on Queens gave Navy possession back. Led by captain Eliza Herring , the Mids drove all the way across the pitch and found themselves meters away from the try zone with less than a minute remaining. Navy looked to have a game-tying score lined up but a bad pass resulted in Navy being called for a knock-on penalty. The penalty gave the ball back to Queens, who immediately kicked it out of bounds to officially end the match.

Meyer scored her team-leading seventh try in the match for the Mids, giving her 35 total points this season. Hall scored her first try of the season on her big return and Deprey made her fifth conversion kick this season.

Navy now awaits to see who, when and where it will play its first CRAA playoff match. Updates can be found on the Navy women’s rugby schedule page on Navysport.com

