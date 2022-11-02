BALTIMORE, Md. — Loyola’s defense held the Navy volleyball team to one of its lowest hitting percentages of the season in a four-set victory (25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16) by the Greyhounds (10-10, 8-5) over the Mids (12-10, 9-4), Saturday afternoon at Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Md.

Navy hit just .139 for the match, while Loyola hit .300. The only league match this year that saw the Mids record a lower hitting percentage was a .098 performance in a three-set loss at Army.

“Credit Loyola for really coming to play today,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador . “We battled in set two, but in the end Loyola’s efficiency was tremendous.”

Set One

Loyola held a 9-7 lead before it scored the next 14 points to take a 23-7 advantage.

The Greyhounds totaled 14 kills and one attack error (.542) in contrast to the six kills and six attack errors recorded by the Mids.

Set Two

The score was tied at 17-17 when a 4-0 run gave Navy a 21-17 lead. Loyola was able to close to within two points at 22-20 and 24-22 before a kill from Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) ended the frame.

Both teams hit .194 in the set.

Set Three

Neither team held any significant lead until a 4-0 spurt by the Greyhounds gave them an 18-13 lead. The Mids were able to draw to within two points at 18-16, but Loyola answered with back-to-back points to again take a four-point cushion.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Set Four

Loyola turned a slim 10-8 lead into a comfortable 17-9 advantage on its way to ending the match.

Navy had 10 kills and seven attack errors (.097) in comparison to Loyola’s 13 kills and five hitting errors (.276) in the stanza.

Statistics Summary

Loyola registered 56 kills and 63 digs and limited Navy to 43 kills and 47 digs.

Both Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) and Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) had 12 kills to leads the Navy offense. Bodman also hit .368 in the match and recorded seven blocks. Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) snared 14 digs for the Mids.

“Maggie was an impact player today on both offense and defense,” said Labrador. “She had some of the hardest hits I have seen her have, and was an incredibly influential blocker.”

Up Next

Three matches remain in the Patriot League season. Victories in each of Navy’s final matches at Lehigh (Nov. 4), at Lafayette (Nov. 5), and at home against Bucknell (Nov. 13) assure the Mids of placing third in the final regular season standings. Navy currently holds the No. 3 spot by one win over Loyola, but the Greyhounds hold the tiebreaker over the Mids should the teams end the season tied.

Navy will place no lower than fourth in the final standings which means no matter the seed, the Mids have assured themselves of playing host to a Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round match on Nov. 15.