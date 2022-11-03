PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 2, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will launch a Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses.

Competitive grants of up to $50,000 each will be available for existing for-profit small businesses that meet grant criteria. The grant may be used for expenses that increase the visibility and sustainability of the business, including but not limited to expanded or new inventory offerings, workforce training, and development, capital improvement projects, hiring new employees, website development and improvements, business expansion costs or other costs associated with investing in the growth of the business.

The grant application will open Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and will remain open through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Grant awards are expected to be announced in mid-February.

To be considered eligible to receive a grant, businesses must

Be a for-profit business located in Calvert County, Maryland;

Be a legally recognized business in good standing with the State of Maryland, as determined by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT);

Be current on all county tax liabilities (paid in full);

Be in operation for at least two years and making positive revenue; and

Have a minimum of two employees but not more than 100.

All applicants must also submit the following when they apply:

Completed online application

A project narrative that provides a detailed explanation of how the funds will be used if awarded

Copy of any business licenses required for the business

The first page of most recent W-9

Last two years of business tax returns filed (first two pages only)

Copies of detailed paid invoices and receipts or quotes for reimbursement of eligible expenses. Receipts accepted for eligible uses from Jan. 1, 2022, up to six months after grant launch.

Business owners interested in receiving a grant are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and application requirements online at www.ChooseCalvert.com/Grant.

For questions or assistance with applying, email grant@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2881.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.