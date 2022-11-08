BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Navy men’s basketball team has been predicted to place fourth in the Patriot League this season in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information contacts released on Wednesday.

The Mids amassed 121 points in the balloting to earn their fourth-place showing. Navy placed second in the league last season and advanced to the league tournament championship game.

Colgate, the winner of the 2021-22 regular season and tournament titles, garnered 17 first-place votes and 161 points to be tabbed as the favorite to win the championship again this season. Boston U., which placed third a year ago and lost an overtime thriller to Navy in the semifinal round of the league tournament, received one first-place nod and 130 points to finish second in the voting. Lehigh received the remaining two first-place votes and totaled 128 points to place third among the voters. The Mountain Hawks ended the 2021-22 regular season in fourth place and lost to Colgate in the semifinal round of the league postseason.

Navy opens its 2022-23 season with a Nov. 7 game at William & Mary, then plays host to 2021-22 Ivy League regular season champion Princeton in the second game of the ninth annual Veterans Classic on Nov. 11. The first game of the evening features Houston, which ranked seventh in the final national poll last season after it reached the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament, and Saint Joseph’s.

2022-23 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Colgate, 161 points (17 first-place votes)

2. Boston University, 130 (1)

3. Lehigh, 128 (2)

4. Navy, 121

5. Army West Point, 92

6. Loyola Maryland, 83

7. American, 68

8. Bucknell, 52

9. Holy Cross, 35

10. Lafayette, 30

2022-23 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason Major Awards

Preseason Player of the Year – Tucker Richardson, Colgate, Sr., G

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year – Tucker Richardson, Colgate, Sr., G

2022-23 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason All-League Team