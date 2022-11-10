BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Navy swimming and diving teams swept the weekly awards presented by the Patriot League on Tuesday. Lauren Walsh (Fr., Shelton, Conn.) and Jackson Schultz (Sr., Millersville, Md.) were selected as the league’s swimmers of the week while Mackenzie Kim (Fr., Diamond Bar, Calif.) and Anthony Sciuli (Fr., Powell, Ohio) were named the league’s divers of the week.

Each of the Mids earned their respective honor for their efforts in helping the Navy teams defeat American, Bucknell and Lafayette Saturday in Lewisburg, Pa.

Women’s Results

Navy defeated American, 237-61

Navy defeated Bucknell, 202.5-97.5

Navy defeated Lafayette, 253-47

Lauren Walsh — women’s swimmer of the week

* Won the 100 breast in a time of 1:03.92 (won by 0.70 seconds)

* Won the 100 fly in a time of 56.57 (won by 0.07 seconds)

* Won the 200 IM in a time of 2:03.37 (won by 6.10 seconds) / just missed the NCAA B cut time of 1:59.56

Mackenzie Kim — women’s diver of the week

* Won the one meter with a score of 286.70 (won by 39.95 points) / bettered the NCAA Zone Meet qualifying score of 265

* Won the three meter with a score of 295.75 (won by 21.15 points) / bettered the NCAA Zone Meet qualifying score of 280

Men’s Results

Navy defeated American, 243-45

Navy defeated Bucknell, 189-111

Navy defeated Lafayette, 245-54

Jackson Schultz — men’s swimmer of the week

* Won the 100 breast in a time of 55.00 (won by 1.67 seconds) / just missed the NCAA B cut time of 53.87

* Won the 200 breast in a time of 2:01.32 (won by 2.56 seconds)

* Won the 200 IM in a time of 1:50.41 (won by 1.58 seconds)