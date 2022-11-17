ANNAPOLIS — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Monday the first members of his leadership team.

His choices include a friend and business partner, a respected legislator familiar with Maryland state government, a former Baltimore city official who once served as chief of staff for a disgraced mayor, a woman who oversees millions of dollar for one of the world’s most respected educational institutions and a lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party and a previous Maryland governor. Chief of Staff Fagan Harris is co-founder with Moore of Baltimore Corps, a non-profit that provides employment and delivers grants. (Courtesy/Wes Moore) Secretary of Appointments Tisha Edwards is former director of a Baltimore city program that supports education for Baltimore public schools. (Courtesy/Wes Moore) Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management Helene Grady is vice president. chief financial officer and treasurer for Johns Hopkins University, overseeing more than $1 billion in assets. (Courtesy/Wes Moore) Chief Legal Counsel Amanda La Forge has years of experience advising on election law, election administration, campaign finance and non-profit taxation and governance. She served as counsel to the Democratic National Committee. (Courtesy/Wes Moore) Chief Legislative Officer Del. Eric Luedtke, D-Montgomery, is majority leader of the House of Delegates and will be able to help Moore, who has never held an elected office, in the General Assembly. (Courtesy/Wes Moore)

Moore’s staff includes:

More said his appointments reflect his commitment to building a government with dynamic and innovative leaders.

“Marylanders expect us to go fast, be bold and to build a government that meets people where they are.” Moore said Monday. “To do that, we must enlist leaders who are not only exceedingly competent, but innovative and hard-charging as we rebuild government to meet the urgent needs families face and make Maryland more competitive.”

This article was oringally published on CNSMaryland.org and is republished with permission.