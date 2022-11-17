ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Making its 12th NCAA appearance in program history, the Navy men’s soccer team (7-4-9, 3-1-5 Patriot League) is set to make the short trip to Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., for an NCAA First Round contest against Georgetown (11-5-3, 8-1-10) at noon on Thursday.

Thursday will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools on the pitch, as the Patriot League Tournament champion Midshipmen and the BIG EAST regular-season champion Hoyas renew a series on hiatus since 2004. The winner of Navy-Georgetown will then face No. 15-national seed Tulsa on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the second round of the national tournament.

Mids in the NCAA Tournament

On the back of an 83rd-minute goal from freshman forward A.J. Schuetz , Saturday’s Patriot League Championship game victory earned Navy its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013, the program’s second NCAA berth since joining the league in 1991 … The program has seen plenty of success in the national tournament, posting a 15-10-0 overall record in NCAA Tournament games and going 8-3-0 in opening-round contests … Advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals every year from 1963 to 1967, Navy made it to the 1963 NCAA Championship game before losing to Saint Louis, but responded by posting a perfect 15-0-0 record and defeating Michigan State in the finals to claim the 1964 National Championship … The 1965 and 1967 Navy teams also won their way to the national semifinals, while the Mids won opening-round matches in 1970 and 1971 … Navy’s 2013 squad also made it past the NCAA First Round when Geoff Fries scored a brace in the Mids’ 3-0 win over VCU, but fell, 2-1, to Wake Forest in the second round despite Jamie Dubyoski’s tally.

Bracketology

The winner of Thursday’s match between Georgetown and Navy will head south for a 6 p.m. match on Sunday, Nov. 20 against No. 15 national seed Tulsa … Tulsa has only faced Georgetown once, capturing a 1-0 win during the 2007 season, and has never faced Navy … Navy is 0-1-0 this season against fellow NCAA Tournament teams, falling to NEC champion Fairleigh Dickinson by a 1-0 score on Sept. 2 … Georgetown is 2-3-2 against other NCAA qualifiers, including going a combined 2-1 against the other two BIG EAST teams in the national tournament, Creighton and Seton Hall.

Navy-Georgetown Series History

The all-time series between the schools dates back to 1957 and is 8-4-0 in favor of the Mids … Navy won the first seven meeting by a combined score of 44-5 before Georgetown pulled out a 2-0 victory in the 2000 contest … The Mids won the 2001 meeting in a 1-0 shutout at home, but the Hoyas rattled off wins in the past three showdowns, outscoring Navy 7-1 in that span … The most recent match between the two schools was a 2-1 Hoyas win on Oct. 26, 2004 … Navy is 2-3-0 all-time when playing at Georgetown.

Jackson Wins PL Midfielder of the Year

David Jackson matched preseason predictions, as the Navy junior was named the 2022 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year on Nov. 4 … Picked as the Preseason PL Midfielder of the Year in August, Jackson earned the league’s top midfielder award after tallying a team-high six goals to go along with three assists in 16 games played … The Cypress, Texas native made history when he put together a five-game scoring streak from Sept. 9-28, the longest goal streak by a Navy player since 1968, and had three-straight contests with a penalty-kick goal during that stretch.

Four Mids Named All-Patriot League

Jackson was one of four Midshipmen to pick up all-league honors, as Jackson was named to the All-Patriot League First Team along with senior defender JD Wagner , while junior forward Baba Kallie was picked to the All-Patriot League Second Team and sophomore midfielder Noah Ward received All-Patriot League Third Team accolades … A third-team selection last season, Wagner finished the regular season with one assist and 16 starts, as the team captain was part of a Navy backline that held opponents to one goal per game in the regular season … Finishing second on the team with four goals, Kallie earned all-league honors for the third-straight season, adding on a career-high two assists and pacing the Mids with 29 shots entering the postseason … Ward was third on the team with six points, notching four assists on the season and tallying his first collegiate goal at Lehigh last month.

Coelho Named Academic All-District

Junior midfielder Cristian Coelho was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday … Coelho has been a key part of the Navy defense that posted three-straight shutouts in the Patriot League Tournament and eight clean sheets overall this season … Coelho has started 19 games for Navy this season, missing one game due to injury, and has tallied the fourth-most minutes played on the team (1,658) … For his career, Coelho has started all 45 games he has appeared in during his three seasons as a Mid, tallying a pair of goals last year … In the classroom, Coelho is a chemistry major with a 3.78 GPA and is a two-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll recipient. The Katy, Texas native has also been named to the Superintendent’s List and Commandant’s List four times apiece, ranking in the top-50 of his class by Military Order of Merit.

Navy Goalkeeping Standing Strong

Sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook has been a key part of the Midshipmen’s success this season, as the netminder ranks 19th nationally and second in the conference at a .808 save percentage, while his 63 saves lead the Patriot League and put him 41st in the country … Additionally, Holbrook’s 1640 minutes played are the 16th-most in the NCAA and his eight shutouts are tied for ninth nationally … Holbrook (18 starts) and senior goalie Thomas Pearson (two starts) have combined to post a .798 team save percentage that sits 18th in the NCAA, while the Navy defense has held opponents to a 0.841 goals against average which ranks 21st in the country.

Midshipmen Discipline

With an average of 9.10 fouls per game, Navy is committing the eighth-fewest fouls in the nation, trailing only American (fifth nationally – 8.85) for the Patriot League low … The Mids also are tied with Harvard and ETSU for the second-fewest amount of yellow cards in the NCAA this season at 18, with only fellow NCAA qualifier Missouri State having less at 10 yellow cards.

Breaking Even

The Midshipmen’s nine draws this season are a program record, eclipsing the previous program high of five (2014, 2011, 1989) … Navy’s five ties in Patriot League regular-season play are also a program record … The nine draws are tied for the national lead this season with Fordham (3-4-9).

Navy Notes

The current Navy senior class have helped the Mids post a 35-16-12 overall record during their four years with the program … Since ending the 2018 season on a four-game winning streak, Navy is 20-9-7 in Patriot League regular-season games … Navy is 8-0-2 over the past three seasons when Kallie records a goal, 8-2-3 when Jackson scores and 3-0-2 in games where junior midfielder Aoyama registers a tally.

Last Time Out

The fourth-seeded Mids captured the 2022 Patriot League Tournament title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded American in front of packed Glenn Warner Soccer Facility on Saturday night … A back-and-forth game throughout, Aoyama and senior midfielder Sam Kriel both tried to put the Mids ahead in the first half, as Kriel’s long-range shot went just over the crossbar, while Holbrook made one save in the opening 45 minutes … Coming out of halftime, Holbrook knocked down a Mattias Cooper shot before Aoyama had another chance from 20 yards out minutes later on Matthew Tibbetts, while Holbrook stopped a Nevi Baer chance the the 72nd minute … Schuetz made his mark in program lore at 83′, as he took a pass from sophomore defender Charlie Kriel into the left side of the penalty box, with his cross deflecting off an American defender and redirecting towards the right post past Tibbetts … Holbrook sealed the title in the 90th minute when he leaped up to snag a deep Zemi Rodriguez pass … The Mids extended their current unbeaten streak to five games, as Holbrook’s shutout moved him into a tie for third all-time for Navy goalkeeper shutouts in a season … Junior defender Zach Wagner was named the Patriot League Tournament Most Valuable Player, with Coelho, Holbrook and Schuetz joining him on the league’s 11-member All-Tournament Team.

Scouting the Hoyas

Georgetown enters the NCAA Tournament coming off a 3-0 Sunday loss to Creighton in the BIG EAST Championship match after capturing its eighth conference regular season title with an 8-1-1 in-conference record and earning a 2-1 overtime victory over Butler in the conference semifinals … Currently 11-5-3 overall, the Hoyas opened the season at 1-4-2 in an opening stretch that saw them face fellow NCAA qualifiers Pittsburgh (2-1 loss), High Point (1-1 draw), Denver (1-1 draw) and Maryland (2-1 loss) … A 2-1 regular-season win over Creighton kicked off an 11-game unbeaten streak that featured seven-straight wins before losing in the BIG EAST Championship match … The Hoyas average the 14th-most shots in the country at 15.58 per game …Georgetown boasted two major conference award winners as seven Hoyas earned All-BIG EAST selections, led by Aidan Rocha getting Midfielder of the Year honors and Daniel Wu capturing Defensive Player of the Year … With Rocha and Wu receiving First Team accolades, Ryan Schewe and Marlon Tabora earned spots on the All-Conference Second Team, while Kenny Nielsen, Kieran Sargeant and Jack Panayotou all garnered Third Team All-BIG EAST picks … Head coach Brian Wiese and assistants Mike Casper, Connor Klekota and Brian Bouhl were named the BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year by the league’s coaches … Schewe’s .833 save percentage ranks sixth nationally, while his 0.786 goals against average puts him 26th in the country

