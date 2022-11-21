ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Austin Inge (Jr., Greensboro, N.C.) and Sean Yoder (Sr., Dublin, Pa.) each scored seven points in overtime to help the Navy (3-1) men’s basketball team defeat UC San Diego (1-3), 78-69, Friday night at Alumni Hall in Annapolis.

“Really proud of our guys,” said Navy head coach Ed DeChellis . “We didn’t play our best game offensively as individuals, but we found a way to win. In overtime we had three-straight possessions with offensive rebounds, kicked the ball out and got extra possessions. That’s the difference between winning and losing. We made the plays in overtime we needed to do to win the game. Total team win.”

Each team had an extended scoring drought in the first half. The Mids went over five minutes without a point as the Tritons went on a 7-0 run to take a 16-11 lead. From there, Navy held UCSD without a made field goal for over 10 minutes as the Mids went on a 14-1 run to build a 25-17 advantage.

A big play that officially never occurred was when UCSD’s Jake Kosakowski made a three-point basket from just over halfcourt as the first-half buzzer sounded to bring the Tritons to within 28-26 of Navy. However, the officials went to video replay to confirm the call and after reviewing it they determined the ball was still in his hands as the horn sounded. The reversal made the score 28-23 at the break.

Daniel Deaver (Sr., Falls Church, Va.) scored six points in the first half, but tallied the first 10 points for Navy at the start of the second half. His fourth and final basket of the run gave the Mids a 38-32 lead, but UCSD battled back and scored the ensuing eight points to take a 40-38 lead.

That was the first of five lead changes in the second half, with the last coming with 94 seconds remaining on free throws by UCSD’s Bryce Pope that gave the visitors a 58-56 lead.

Navy tied the game on its next possession when Christian Jones (Sr., Bowie, Md.) scored on a high-banking layup with 1:21 left on the clock. A missed layup followed a UCSD turnover on a charging foul from Jones with 40 seconds left. The Tritons called their last timeout of regulation with 31.8 seconds still to play in the game and 20 seconds showing on the shot clock. When play resumed, Yoder forced Pope into an off-balanced jumper that was just off the mark. Navy grabbed the carom with less than 15 seconds remaining. The Mids advanced the ball over halfcourt and eventually reached Jones’s hands. He tried a driving, high-lofted floater over the defender’s outstretched arms that hit the rim and bounced off of it just as the horn sounded.

One week ago in a 74-73 win over Princeton, Navy failed to score a second-chance point. The Mids opened up a 67-60 lead this evening in overtime thanks to three offensive boards and ensuing baskets on their first three possessions. Deaver grabbed an offensive board and that led to a Tyler Nelson triple. Deaver would snare another offensive carom and this time he scored a layup while being fouled. His free throw made the score 64-58. After a UCSD basket, Jones pulled in a missed Navy shot and Inge drilled a triple to push the lead out to 67-60 with 3:30 still to play.

It took less than one minute for the Tritons to make a pair of three-point baskets and close to within one point at 67-66 with 2:43 showing on the clock.

Navy scored on three of its next four possessions while holding UCSD without a basket to make the score 73-66 with 52 seconds left. A triple by the Tritons made it a 73-69 game with 47 seconds remaining, but the Mids scored on their next three times down the court to close out the game.

Navy was the more opportunistic team on the night as it held a 19-2 advantage in points scored after turnovers (the Mids forced 18 and committed 11). Navy also scored 17 second-chance points and gave up eight (the Mids had 18 offensive boards and allowed eight). That latter stat was part of a 45-38 edge on the glass for the Mids.

“We outrebounded them,” said DeChellis. “That was a big thing. We had 18 offensive rebounds; that’s the game. And we took care of the ball the last 15 minutes of the game.”

Deaver paced the Mids with 19 points, six offensive rebounds and eight rebounds in all. He also shared the team lead with six assists and finished with three steals. Jones posted 17 points and Inge contributed 16 points and six assists.

The Navy will be back at home Sunday when it hosts Youngstown State at 2 p.m.