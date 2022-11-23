Leonardtown, MD – Due to the forecasted inclement weather and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team, announced the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022, Christmas on the Square event.

However, Santa Claus is still planning to arrive in Leonardtown to light the Christmas Tree on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Town also has many other holiday festivities throughout the next few weeks.

For details about these planned events, please go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com/HolidaysinLeonardtown.

We are disappointed to make this announcement, but our first consideration will always be public safety. To our wonderful vendors, participants and volunteers, we thank you for your tremendous efforts and are saddened by this turn of events. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to seeing you next year.

The Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Leonardtown Business Association sponsor Christmas on the Square.