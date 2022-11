Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to Calvert County, Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Calvert County, MD from the county between 2015 and 2019.

Ties were broken by gross migration.

20. Ward County, North Dakota

Migration from Ward County, North Dakota to Calvert County, Maryland: 45

Migration to Ward County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 45 to Calvert County, Maryland

19. Monmouth County, New Jersey

Migration from Monmouth County, New Jersey to Calvert County, Maryland: 56

Migration to Monmouth County, New Jersey in 2015-2019: 42

Net migration: 14 to Calvert County, Maryland

18. Prince William County, Virginia

Migration from Prince William County, Virginia to Calvert County, Maryland: 60

Migration to Prince William County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 9

Net migration: 51 to Calvert County, Maryland

17. Richmond County, Georgia

Migration from Richmond County, Georgia to Calvert County, Maryland: 63

Migration to Richmond County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 9

Net migration: 54 to Calvert County, Maryland

16. Sussex County, Delaware

Migration from Sussex County, Delaware to Calvert County, Maryland: 65

Migration to Sussex County, Delaware in 2015-2019: 4

Net migration: 61 to Calvert County, Maryland

15. Montgomery County, Ohio

Migration from Montgomery County, Ohio to Calvert County, Maryland: 69

Migration to Montgomery County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 69 to Calvert County, Maryland

14. Raleigh County, West Virginia

Migration from Raleigh County, West Virginia to Calvert County, Maryland: 72

Migration to Raleigh County, West Virginia in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 72 to Calvert County, Maryland

13. Harrison County, Mississippi

Migration from Harrison County, Mississippi to Calvert County, Maryland: 74

Migration to Harrison County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 74 to Calvert County, Maryland

12. Volusia County, Florida

Migration from Volusia County, Florida to Calvert County, Maryland: 77

Migration to Volusia County, Florida in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 77 to Calvert County, Maryland

11. Monroe County, Florida

Migration from Monroe County, Florida to Calvert County, Maryland: 81

Migration to Monroe County, Florida in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 81 to Calvert County, Maryland

10. Fairfax County, Virginia

Migration from Fairfax County, Virginia to Calvert County, Maryland: 81

Migration to Fairfax County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 53

Net migration: 28 to Calvert County, Maryland

9. Charles County, Maryland

Migration from Charles County, Maryland to Calvert County, Maryland: 82

Migration to Charles County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 379

Net migration: 297 to Charles County, Maryland

8. Baltimore city, Maryland

Migration from Baltimore city, Maryland to Calvert County, Maryland: 85

Migration to Baltimore city, Maryland in 2015-2019: 81

Net migration: 4 to Calvert County, Maryland

7. Hillsborough County, Florida

Migration from Hillsborough County, Florida to Calvert County, Maryland: 113

Migration to Hillsborough County, Florida in 2015-2019: 29

Net migration: 84 to Calvert County, Maryland

6. Montgomery County, Maryland

Migration from Montgomery County, Maryland to Calvert County, Maryland: 134

Migration to Montgomery County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 57

Net migration: 77 to Calvert County, Maryland

5. Washington, D.C.

Migration from Washington, D.C. to Calvert County, Maryland: 156

Migration to Washington, D.C. in 2015-2019: 131

Net migration: 25 to Calvert County, Maryland

4. Baltimore County, Maryland

Migration from Baltimore County, Maryland to Calvert County, Maryland: 268

Migration to Baltimore County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 114

Net migration: 154 to Calvert County, Maryland

3. St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Migration from St. Mary’s County, Maryland to Calvert County, Maryland: 673

Migration to St. Mary’s County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 845

Net migration: 172 to St. Mary’s County, Maryland

2. Prince George’s County, Maryland

Migration from Prince George’s County, Maryland to Calvert County, Maryland: 849

Migration to Prince George’s County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 365

Net migration: 484 to Calvert County, Maryland

1. Anne Arundel County, Maryland