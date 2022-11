Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to Charles County, Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Charles County, MD from the county between 2015 and 2019.

Ties were broken by gross migration.

20. Nash County, North Carolina

Migration from Nash County, North Carolina to Charles County, Maryland: 61

Migration to Nash County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 61 to Charles County, Maryland

19. Autauga County, Alabama

Migration from Autauga County, Alabama to Charles County, Maryland: 68

Migration to Autauga County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 68 to Charles County, Maryland

18. Macomb County, Michigan

Migration from Macomb County, Michigan to Charles County, Maryland: 68

Migration to Macomb County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 68 to Charles County, Maryland

17. Hinds County, Mississippi

Migration from Hinds County, Mississippi to Charles County, Maryland: 69

Migration to Hinds County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 69 to Charles County, Maryland

16. Honolulu County, Hawaii

Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to Charles County, Maryland: 82

Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 13

Net migration: 69 to Charles County, Maryland

15. Harford County, Maryland

Migration from Harford County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 82

Migration to Harford County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 124

Net migration: 42 to Harford County, Maryland

14. Prince William County, Virginia

Migration from Prince William County, Virginia to Charles County, Maryland: 85

Migration to Prince William County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 213

Net migration: 128 to Prince William County, Virginia

13. Washington County, Maryland

Migration from Washington County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 113

Migration to Washington County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 28

Net migration: 85 to Charles County, Maryland

12. Howard County, Maryland

Migration from Howard County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 117

Migration to Howard County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 141

Net migration: 24 to Howard County, Maryland

11. Cecil County, Maryland

Migration from Cecil County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 122

Migration to Cecil County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 4

Net migration: 118 to Charles County, Maryland

10. Alexandria city, Virginia

Migration from Alexandria city, Virginia to Charles County, Maryland: 141

Migration to Alexandria city, Virginia in 2015-2019: 73

Net migration: 68 to Charles County, Maryland

9. Montgomery County, Maryland

Migration from Montgomery County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 161

Migration to Montgomery County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 493

Net migration: 332 to Montgomery County, Maryland

8. Baltimore city, Maryland

Migration from Baltimore city, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 220

Migration to Baltimore city, Maryland in 2015-2019: 102

Net migration: 118 to Charles County, Maryland

7. Portsmouth city, Virginia

Migration from Portsmouth city, Virginia to Charles County, Maryland: 240

Migration to Portsmouth city, Virginia in 2015-2019: 0

Net migration: 240 to Charles County, Maryland

6. Calvert County, Maryland

Migration from Calvert County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 379

Migration to Calvert County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 82

Net migration: 297 to Charles County, Maryland

5. Fairfax County, Virginia

Migration from Fairfax County, Virginia to Charles County, Maryland: 389

Migration to Fairfax County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 298

Net migration: 91 to Charles County, Maryland

4. Washington, D.C.

Migration from Washington, D.C. to Charles County, Maryland: 577

Migration to Washington, D.C. in 2015-2019: 151

Net migration: 426 to Charles County, Maryland

3. Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Migration from Anne Arundel County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 588

Migration to Anne Arundel County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 522

Net migration: 66 to Charles County, Maryland

2. St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Migration from St. Mary’s County, Maryland to Charles County, Maryland: 667

Migration to St. Mary’s County, Maryland in 2015-2019: 1,013

Net migration: 346 to St. Mary’s County, Maryland

1. Prince George’s County, Maryland