ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Judiciary is reminding the public to be vigilant about telephone scams that use threats of arrest for failure to appear in court or posing as judicial employees to extort money from potential victims. There is no current threat of an ongoing scam, but Marylanders should remain vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

Please note the Maryland Judiciary does not call or email people to obtain payments or personal information. Courts do not request credit card or E-pay payments by email or telephone. As a general reminder, do not provide any personal information, credit card, or bank information to a caller or in response to an e-mail claiming to be from a court.

Contact the District Court or circuit court in your jurisdiction if you have received a call or email about a court case or a warrant for arrest. Contact information for each court is available on the Maryland Judiciary website’s courts directory.