ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tyler Nelson (Sr., Monroe, N.C.) and Daniel Deaver (Sr., Falls Church, Va.) combined for 32 points and eight assists in a 75-59 victory by the Navy (5-1) men’s basketball team over Mount St. Mary’s (3-4), Saturday at Alumni Hall in Annapolis. The Mids never trailed the Mountaineers and led for the final 38 minutes of the game.

“Defensively,” said Navy head coach Ed DeChellis , “we were pretty good today. They (Mount St. Mary’s) shot the ball better than we wanted them too. They are coming off of two good road wins against Cal Poly and Pacific, which was impressive. Hopefully we had our guys ready.”

Navy held a 15-12 lead when Mac MacDonald (So., Richmond, Va.) drilled a three-point basket to start a 12-2 run that placed the Mids in front, 27-14, with just under eight minutes left in the half. Mount St. Mary’s responded by closing to within five points at 27-22 with five minutes still to play. Back came the Mids with eight-straight points to build a 35-22 advantage on their way to holding a 35-24 cushion at the break.

Deaver and Nelson were a combined 9-10 from the field in the first half. Each scored 10 points in the frame and both added two assists.

The teams traded baskets in the early stages of the second half before Kam Summers (So., Ocoee, Fla.) scored back-to-back baskets and Austin Benigni (Fr., The Woodlands, Texas) added another field goal to boost Navy to a 51-30 lead with just under 14 minutes showing on the clock.

The margin remained at least 15 points until Mount St. Mary’s drew to within 14 points at 69-55 with 101 seconds remaining.

After the Mids shot 48 percent from the field, they improved their mark to 55 percent in the second half. Navy tallied assists on 16 of its 32 made field goals. Defensively, Navy held Mount St. Mary’s to 38 percent shooting in the first half and 48 percent for the game. The Mountaineers also were 2-10 from three-point range in the contest, which was in contrast to the 8-24 effort by Navy.

“We had 16 assists and eight turnovers,” said DeChellis. “That’s good for us. We had 10 offensive rebounds; I like that.”

Navy was very opportunistic in the game as the Mids held a 19-4 lead in points scored after turnovers as well as a 13-5 edge in second-chance points scored.

“We are trying to get from defense to offense a little better,” said DeChellis. “That’s a productive thing. Now, when we are in the half court, if we get a steal they can go the other way and try to convert. I have been on them for getting extra possessions. We have been getting them but we weren’t doing anything with them.”

Nelson started the game 7-7 from the field and 4-4 from three-point range before he missed his eighth and last jumper of the game to finish with 18 points. Deaver recorded 14 points, tied a career-high with six assists, led Navy with six rebounds and recorded three steals. Summers made it three Mids in double figures as he was 6-8 from the field — including 2-4 from three-point range — in scoring 14 points.

Navy now plays its next four games on the road, a stretch that begins with a Wednesday game at Lipscomb.