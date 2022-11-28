PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place Nov. 27-Dec. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. They consist of a series of touch-and-go maneuvers where airspeed, altitude, and power are precisely choreographed for a pilot to safely approach a ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck.

FCLP training is essential for our service members’ precision and safety and their mission’s success. Landing on an aircraft carrier is one of the most difficult tasks in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill and requires intense training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.