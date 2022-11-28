ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Six Navy football players were named Academic All-District today by College Sports Communicators and are now eligible for Academic All-American honors.

Credit: Navy Athletics

The six from Navy honored include sophomore fullback Daba Fofana (3.84 GPA in Physics), junior safety Eavan Gibbons (3.53 GPA in Ocean Engineering), sophomore long snapper Byron Rhodes (3.67 GPA in Foreign Area Studies-Asia), sophomore punter Riley Riethman (3.95 GPA in Aerospace Engineering), junior wide receiver Jayden Umbarger (3.67 GPA in political science) and senior kickoff specialist Evan Warren (4.0 GPA in Political Science-Honors).

All six have not only excelled in the classroom, but on the gridiron as well. Fofana leads Navy in rushing with 635 yards and six touchdowns on 155 carries; Gibbons has started every game at safety and is fourth on the team in tackles with 48 and has 5 tackles for a loss; Rhodes has been the starting long snapper for both punts and extra-points / field goals for the majority of the year; Riethman is averaging 44.3 yards per punt on 30 punts, which includes nine that have been fair caught, eight placed inside the 20 and eight that have traveled 50 yards or more; and Warren who has been Navy’s main kickoff specialist for the majority of the year and has seen 12 of his 37 kickoffs go for touchbacks, while opponents are averaging just 20.2 yards per return.

The annual Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 PM on CBS, Westwood One Radio and the Navy Radio Network.