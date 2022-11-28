For the 9th year in a row, Kelsey Bush and friends and family delivered a feast to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving Day.

The tradition began when Kelsey's two-year-old son told his father he wanted to cook Thanksgiving Dinner for a deputy. The tradition is now known as the Magnificent Creation of Curtis Monroe Moffatt Bush. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are truly humbled by our community’s continued support and generosity.