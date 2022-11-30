(The Center Square) – A deeper look at fatalities involving police in Maryland is the focus of a new report.

The Independent Investigative Division, a new legislatively created office investigating law enforcement agencies, released its 2022 report showing 23 cases over the past year along with investigation and prosecution status, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said.

“The IID’s first annual report contains detailed information on the circumstances and nature of police-involved fatalities in Maryland and what my office is doing to investigate them fairly and with transparency,” Frosh said.

According to the release, the office, which is independent of any law enforcement agency, works to investigate law enforcement agencies and shifts away from investigations into officers being conducted by other officers.

According to the release, the report looks at incidents taking place from October 1, 2021, through September 30 and features case status, legal updates, and an overall view of the division’s investigative efforts.

Over the past year, the department investigated 25 incidents, with the majority of incidents taking place in the greater Baltimore region, according to the report.

Of the cases reviewed, 10 were fatal shootings, six were fatal vehicle incidents, and two were in-custody deaths. Of those cases, 12 have yet to be rendered a prosecutorial decision.

By race, the cases involved 11 Black individuals, six white, and one Hispanic person. Of those, 16 were female, and two were male. According to the release, the report shows that body cameras or dashboard footage was included in all but two incidents.

Four investigations have been completed and sent to the local state attorney’s office, and nine other cases remain open.

According to the release, the General Assembly created the department in the spring of 2021 and worked to “investigate all alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians” in the state. Jurisdiction for the department took place on Oct. 1, 2021.

Upon completion of each investigation, according to the release, the department is tasked with preparing a report and sending it to the local state’s attorney, county, or Baltimore City, for the jurisdiction to prosecute the matter. Reports include detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal matters.

The prosecutor, not the department, makes the final decision on prosecution, according to the release.