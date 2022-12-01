PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 30, 2022 – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run from Dec. 11, 2022, through Feb. 26, 2023.

Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters provide a warm bed, breakfast, a bagged lunch, and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.

To qualify, individuals must:

Be without a fixed residence

Show identification

Show proof of Calvert County residency

Be ambulatory and capable of self-care

Be older than 18, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian

Pass a background check

Sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions

A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins will not be accepted. For questions regarding specific criteria or guidance, contact Safe Nights of Calvert County at 443-486-8670.

Safe Nights is working with the Calvert County Health Department to operate with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 safely. Program volunteers will provide instructions throughout program registration and participation.

Those in need of shelter before Safe Nights opens can receive assistance by contacting the Department of Social Services at 443-550-6900; the Department of Public Safety at 410-535-1600, option 6, during regular business hours; or the Calvert County Emergency Communications non-emergency line at 410-535-3491 after hours.