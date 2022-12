Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of November 30, 2022.

The Board appointed Mr. Patrick McCall as Procurement Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Mr. McCall holds a Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University. He currently serves as a Senior Estimator/Project Manager at SMI Services, LLC.

Mr. McCall’s appointment will become effective Monday, December 5, 2022.