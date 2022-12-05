On December 2, 2022, at 5:13 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Ford Ranger operated by Walter Tyrone Waul, age 55, of Callaway, was traveling east on Great Mills Road and struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair. The pedestrian, Eugene Elis Wood, age 39, of Lexington Park, was attempting to cross Great Mills Road in Sheriff Miedzinski Way when the Ford Ranger struck him. Wood was transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and later pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factored in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension 78108 or by email at Rachael.Roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.