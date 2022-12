On November 20, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for the report of numerous assaults. Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, age 24 of Lexington Park: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Anthony Albern Rice Jr., age 21 of Lusby: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Omarveye Patrick Miller, age 19 of Leonardtown: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Isaiah Tremaine Luttrell, age 23 of Great Mills: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., age 20 of Lexington Park- Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office James Reginald Flanagan, age 26 of no fixed address: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Jevontez Deqwon Davis, age 21 of no fixed address: Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The investigation determined after a religious service; numerous inmates were involved in an altercation. The following were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.