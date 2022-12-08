As the holiday season is just around the corner and our TV viewing is filling with Frosty, Rudolph, Charlie Brown and the Grinch, we thought we’d take a break from Maryland sports betting to look at the favorite Christmas movies of Maryland residents.

Uh, where are Jimmy Stewart and Clarence the Angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Maryland? Ever hear of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” or “Love, Actually”?

What about Bruce Willis saving Christmas in “Die Hard,” or the quintessential Christmas movie, “Miracle on 34th Street”?

All those movies should be demanding recounts.

Favorite Christmas Movies of Maryland Residents

Rank Christmas Movies % of Interest 1 Home Alone 34% 2 The Polar Express 19% 3 How The Grinch Stole Christmas 17% 4 A Christmas Story 16% 5 Elf 14%

Home Alone Takes The Title

Coming in at No. 1 in Maryland is the 1990 comedy great “Home Alone,” written by John Hughes (“The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles”) and directed by Chris Columbus (who helmed the first two Harry Potter films).

It’s the story of resourceful 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), mistakenly forgotten by his family as they rushed out on Christmas holiday, who turns his suburban home into a Rube Goldberg trap to protect it from a pair of inept robbers (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern).

At No. 2 is 2004’s “The Polar Express,” an animated adventure directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”) starring the voice of Tom Hanks. It’s a heartwarming tale of the spirit of Christmas and a special train trip to the North Pole, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. But top 5? Come on, Maryland.

Ron Howard directed the No. 3 choice, 2000’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” based on the Dr. Seuss classic.

The comedy fantasy stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch and adorable Taylor Momsen (who’s grown up to be a hard rocker) as Cindy Lou Who. The film grossed more than $260 million in the U.S. and Canada, which was real money back then—first done brilliantly as a 1966 CBS cartoon with Boris Karloff voicing the Grinch, and directed by Chuck Jones and Ben Washam of Looney Tunes fame.

Ralphie & Will Ferrell Round It Out

Director Bob Clark went from the teen sex comedy “Porky’s” in 1981 to the charming saga of the Parker family and a boy’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun in the No. 4 choice, 1983’s “A Christmas Story.” It’s based on the novel by radio personality Jean Shepherd (who voiced adult Ralphie) and starred Peter Billingsley as young Ralphie.

Will Ferrell stars as a human-sized elf in 2003’s “Elf,” good for No. 5. The story sends him from the North Pole to New York to meet his Scrooge-like father, played by James Caan and directed by Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”), Bob Newhart as Papa Elf and Ed Asner as Santa.