(December 7, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting.

During work hours, crews will clean the gutter and drainage areas. One of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed, and a flagging operation will be in place. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.