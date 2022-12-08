ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) held its 17th annual bookmark art contest. They announced ten student winners and 15 honorable mentions from schools throughout Maryland. Students were asked to create bookmarks on preventing or resolving conflicts peacefully. Contest winners in kindergarten through eighth grade were announced at an awards ceremony and reception for students and parents hosted by MACRO featuring the Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader.

“It is my first time hosting this wonderful event as chief judge, and it is an honor and a privilege to meet the students and their families to congratulate them on their award-winning artwork,” said Chief Judge Fader. “It is inspiring to see the student’s thoughtfulness and creativity as they displayed the conflict resolution theme through their own eyes in this creative way to educate adults and children alike about peace-making and positive alternatives to violence.”

The Maryland Judiciary received 3,115 bookmark entries from students at 54 Maryland schools, and the winning entries were from Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Chief Judge Fader announced the prize winners and congratulated each student. He discussed with them the messages conveyed in their original artwork. Students created bookmarks focused on resolving or preventing conflicts, apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, respecting one another, considering others, and alternatives to violence. Ten cash prizes totaling $725 were awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners.

Bookmark Contest winners:

Grades K-2:

First Place Winner: Kallage Johnson, Matapeake Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 1); Second Place Winner: Avery Boarman, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, Charles County (Grade 2); Third Place Winners (tie): Romel Tomas Marmolejos, Shady Spring Elementary School, Baltimore County (Grade 2); and Benjamin Shields, Fountain Green Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 1).

Honorable Mentions: Mila Repac, Emmorton Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 2); Hanson Brohawn, Matapeake Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 1); Grant Connolly, Centreville Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 2); Michael Moore, Centreville Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Kindergarten); and Luke Wilson, Centreville Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 1).

Grades 3-5:

First Place Winner: Ella Harris, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 5);

Second Place Winner: Luke Wyble, Severna Park Elementary School, Anne Arundel County (Grade 3); Third Place Winner: Willa Tran, St. Elizabeth Catholic School, Montgomery County (Grade 4).

Honorable Mentions: Alexis Wainwright, Bel Air Elementary School, Harford County (Grade 5); Trinity Varne Brooks, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 4); Nora Tate, Bayside Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 4); Patrick Moylan, Annapolis Elementary School, Anne Arundel County, (Grade 5); and Evelynn Cook, Kennard Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County (Grade 3).

Grades 6-8:

First Place Winner: Hannah Liu, Urbana Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 7);

Second Place Winner: Alexandra Burroughs, Severn River Middle School, Anne Arundel County (Grade 8); Third Place Winner: Cohen Bishop, Leonardtown Middle School, St. Mary’s County (Grade 6).

Honorable Mentions: Priscilla Wu, Julius West Middle School, Montgomery County (Grade 8); Lily Yerkie, Tilden Middle School, Montgomery County (Grade 8); Peace Azubuike, Walker Mill Middle School, Prince George’s County (Grade 6); Kourtney Sigouin, Urbana Middle School, Frederick County (Grade 6); and Juliette Bravin, Silver Spring International Middle School, Montgomery County (Grade 6).

For more information about the Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and to see the winning entries, visit: https://www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.