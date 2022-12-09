On December 5th at 2:49 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 16900 block of Teagues Point Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2, Engine Tanker 2, and Chief 2A made the response.

Credit: Hughesville Volunteers

Units arrived on the scene to find a single-vehicle collision involving an electric pole, with the occupant being freed from the wreckage by a bystander. After the collision, the vehicle caught fire.

Due to the power lines, units were staged until Southern Maryland Cooperative (SMECO) arrived. Once SMECO ensured the power was secure, Engine Tanker 2 extinguished the remaining fire before turning the scene over to the Sheriff’s Office.

The occupant of the vehicle was evaluated and released on scene.