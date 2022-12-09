On December 5th at 2:49 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 16900 block of Teagues Point Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2, Engine Tanker 2, and Chief 2A made the response.
Units arrived on the scene to find a single-vehicle collision involving an electric pole, with the occupant being freed from the wreckage by a bystander. After the collision, the vehicle caught fire.
Due to the power lines, units were staged until Southern Maryland Cooperative (SMECO) arrived. Once SMECO ensured the power was secure, Engine Tanker 2 extinguished the remaining fire before turning the scene over to the Sheriff’s Office.
The occupant of the vehicle was evaluated and released on scene.