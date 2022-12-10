The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces that Rock Point oyster bar in Charles County is closed to all oyster harvest.

AREA CLOSED

Rock Point (PSFA 134 (NOB 20-1): Wicomico River (West))

All the Charles County waters of the Wicomico River enclosed by a line beginning at a point defined by Lat. 38°15.981′ N, and Long. 76°50.195′ W; then running 301° True to a point defined by Lat. 38°16.029′ N, and Long. 76°50.296′ W; then running 48° True to a point defined by Lat. 38°16.140′ N, and Long. 76°50.142′ W; then running 116° True to a point defined by Lat. 38°16.107′ N, and Long. 76°50.058′ W, then running 221° True to the point of beginning.

PURPOSE OF THIS CLOSURE

This closure is necessary to protect oyster seeds planted on this site until the site is suitable for reopening. The Charles County Oyster Committee requested this closure.

WHO THIS NOTICE AFFECTS

This closure applies to all individuals who catch oysters recreationally or commercially.

EFFECTIVE DATE

The closure is effective at 12:01 a.m. December 12, 2022. The area is closed until further notice. A new notice will be issued when the area is reopened to harvest.

AUTHORITY

Code of Maryland Regulations 08.02.04.11G