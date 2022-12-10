On December 8, a student at Piccowaxen Middle School reported to a staff member that another student had a knife.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The staff member notified the School Resource Officer, who contacted the student and recovered the knife. The student, a 14-year-old, will be charged on a Juvenile Offense Report and faces disciplinary action through CCPS.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing weapons to school and the consequences they could face, including civil/criminal charges and/or disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Cpl. E Caballero investigated.