Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland for the reported assault.

The investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.

At some point during the altercation, Bussell submerged the victim’s head in a ditch filled with water for an extended period. Bussell held the victim’s head underwater until a witness intervened and ordered Bussell to release the victim.

Bussell was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

