Bitsy is a two-year-old, 22-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home.

Bitsy is an outgoing, friendly girl that loves people and other dogs. Bitsy enjoys curling up to snuggle and nap with her foster mom.

She also enjoys spending time with her foster sister, sniffing, exploring, and running beagle zoomies in the backyard. Bitsy girl is a playful bundle of energy.

She would adore having a canine companion and a securely fenced yard in her forever home.

Visit Bitsy’s web page to see and read the most up-to-date information about her.

Bitsy’s vetting is complete, and she is ready for her forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Bitsy or another beagle, send a message to, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.