Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency. 

  • Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022. 
  • Lt. Richard Russell was promoted to Captain, effective Dec. 6, 2022, as is also the Acting Commander of the Special Operations Division. 
  • Sgt. Scott Ruest was promoted to Lieutenant, effective Dec. 6, 2022. 
  •  Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko was promoted to Corporal on Nov. 4, 2022. 
  •  Deputy First Class Tyler Payne was promoted to Corporal on Sept. 29, 2022. 
Sheriff Steven A. Hall and Major Clayton Safford Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Tyler Payne Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Hall and Cpl. Shawn Shelko Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Hall and Lt. Scott Ruest Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Hall and Capt. Richard Russell Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

