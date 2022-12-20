Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency.
- Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022.
- Lt. Richard Russell was promoted to Captain, effective Dec. 6, 2022, as is also the Acting Commander of the Special Operations Division.
- Sgt. Scott Ruest was promoted to Lieutenant, effective Dec. 6, 2022.
- Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko was promoted to Corporal on Nov. 4, 2022.
- Deputy First Class Tyler Payne was promoted to Corporal on Sept. 29, 2022.