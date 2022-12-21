NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Capt. Todd Evans was relieved by Capt. William Hargreaves in a change of command ceremony on Dec. 19. Family, colleagues, and friends witnessed the Multi-mission Helicopters Program Office (PMA-299) welcome Hargreaves as new program manager.

Mr. Gary Kurtz, Program Executive Officer for Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)), served as guest speaker at the ceremony where he recognized Evans' many successes and his exemplary leadership over his four years as program manager while welcoming Hargreaves into the MH-60 and PEO(A) communities.

“I’ve watched [Capt. Evans] from afar during his years as program manager for PMA-299 and I’ve been in awe of the leader that he is,” said Kurtz. “I’ve witnessed you selflessly listen, observe, offer trust, and take action when issues were not easy and solutions were complex and challenging, leading your team and modeling the example of leadership we all aspire to.”

PMA-299 provides full-spectrum, world-wide support for the U.S. Navy’s and international partners’ MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters and user communities. Currently, PMA-299 has 13 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases with the last three being achieved under Evans’ leadership.

Among the many achievements and awards PMA-299 has won over the years in international and domestic acquisition, Evans was the recipient of the Danish Commerce Award of Excellence. This award, never before given outside of the Kingdom of Denmark, was presented in recognition of the Danish FMS case that included the acquisition of the MH-60R, a flight simulator, aircrew and maintainer training, all delivered on time and $33M under budget.



Evans also was touted by Kurtz for his steadfast leadership during COVID and other major organization changes during his tenure. While facing critical increased health protection measures across the command and the world-wide, then navigating organizational restructuring, Evans’ ensured the highest state of readiness at the lowest flight hour cost. Kurtz remarked, “he provided [his team] consistency in a time of inconsistency all without losing program readiness across his platforms.”

“The banner that is written on your office window is #WINNING. And that is exactly what he has done these last for years: win! Win for the program. Win for his people. Win for the PEO. Win for the fleet. And win for our nation,” Kurtz concluded.

Evans’ took a moment to thank his PMA-299 team, his previous program managers who paved the way, and the program’s international partners.

“Regardless of the uniform, if young people are climbing into a Seahawk they are the fleet,” said Evans. “Thanks for the opportunity to serve, it has been an extremely rewarding and satisfying journey.”

Evans will report next as the NAVAIR Military Deputy for Sustainment.

Captain William Hargreaves is a graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1997, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following primary training at NAS Whiting Field, he was designated a Naval Aviator and reported to HS-10 at NAS North Island for training in the H-60 Seahawk

Hargreaves continued his service at NAVAIR as an H-60 department head and government flight test director at HX-21, he then reported to PMA-299 as MH-60R and MH-60S production lead. In 2015, Captain Hargreaves went to U.S. Naval Test Pilot School as their executive officer and then their commanding officer until 2018. Prior to today, he served as the director at the effects deployment office within Precision Strike Weapons Program Office (PMA-201).

As Hargreaves addressed the crowd he said, “I know that I inherit a team that boldly enters the arena every day and I look forward to the opportunity to join every one of you.”

Said Kurtz, “I’m confident in Captain Hargreaves leadership as he steps into the program manager role at PMA-299. All of PEO(A) welcomes you to this challenging yet rewarding position.”

PMA-299 is one team providing world class rotary wing warfighting capability and support to the global maritime community.