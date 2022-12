Sheriff Ricky Cox and Major TD Reece proudly announce Calvert County Detention Center’s Officer of the 4th Quarter. Congratulations to Master Correctional Deputy Stephen Hance.

Hance is being honored for his professionalism, exemplary job performance, and willingness to go above and beyond his assigned tasks. Hance is a knowledgeable and conscientious deputy who proves his value to the agency daily. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Pictured L to R: Lt. Captain Kevin Cross, Major T.D. Reece, Officer of the Quarter MCD Stephen Hance, Sheriff Ricky Cox, and Lt. Charles Poff. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Thank you, MCD Hance, for your commitment to the agency and the citizens of Calvert County.