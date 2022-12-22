Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state had activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to monitor the forecast closely and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.

“We have activated emergency response operations in anticipation of this winter storm, which we view as a two-phase event, with the first wave of weather coming in overnight, and the second on Friday into Christmas Eve,” said Governor Hogan. “Marylanders should be prepared for significant impacts to holiday travel and adjust plans as necessary. As always, it is essential to give room to crews and plows. We are coordinating our response with local jurisdictions and will continue to keep Marylanders informed throughout the storm.”

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. A flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s Counties. Follow the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office for a detailed forecast.

State Highway Administration (SHA) crews have completed anti-icing operations in Western Maryland and will patrol statewide for icy road surfaces—especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Brush and tree contractors are on standby in preparation for high winds, with expected gusts of 30 to 40 MPH. Drivers should expect wet roadway conditions to freeze. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant while traveling on the roads, make room for crews, and avoid crowding plows.

State law enforcement and emergency management officials closely coordinate with local jurisdictions to ensure all storm-related needs are met. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) has issued an MDReady text alert regarding the storm.

Additional Resources For Travelers. The Statewide Transportation Operations Resource Map (STORM) identifies where contractual equipment are and where they have been, as well as real-time weather information. Information on road conditions and views of live traffic cameras are available at roads.maryland.gov. BWI Airport posts information about flight status, parking availability, and security wait times on its home page.