Ron is a 2-year-old, 25-pound, tricolor beagle in search of his forever home.

Ron is a friendly boy that loves people and other dogs.

He loves playing and running beagle zoomies with his foster brother.

He would adore having a canine companion and a fenced yard in his forever home.

Follow this link to find the most up-to-date information and pictures of Ron, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70145.

Ron has finished his vetting and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Ron or another beagle send us a message at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can read about all of the BRSM beagles looking for their forever homes through this link.