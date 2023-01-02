St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (5-4) fell to Albright (7-5) in an out-of-conference matchup this afternoon (Dec. 20) by a final score of 75-49. This was the final game for the Seahawks before the Holiday Break.

How It Happened

Karon Williams set the tone right off the bat for the Seahawks, driving the lane and hitting a tough turnaround jumper over a taller defender to give them their first points of the game. Williams went on to score nine of the Seahawks’ 13 first quarter points. St. Mary’s trailed Albright 21-13 after the opening 10 minutes.

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams finished with a game high 30 points. Williams also snatched up four steals.

.Up Next

Jan. 6 | 4:00 PM | vs. Morrisville State | Morrisville, NY