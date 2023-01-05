Archibald, AKA Archie, is a 6-year-old, 22-pound, tri-color beagle ISO his forever home.

Archie is a friendly boy that enjoys the company of both people and other dogs.

He likes going for walks and playing with his foster brother.

He would adore having a canine companion and a fenced yard in his forever home.

Archie’s vetting is complete and he is waiting patiently for his forever home.If you would like to adopt Archie or another beagle, send us a message at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Follow this link to meet all of our beagles ISO foster or forever homes http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.