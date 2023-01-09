If you’re looking for payday loans or bad credit loans that are easy to apply for, quickly approved, and speedily paid out, you might be hunting the market for deals via several loan-finder sites. One loan-finder that gets our attention is Viva Payday Loans. Viva Payday Loans is well-known for its ability to connect average borrowers with lenders offering a plethora of payday loans, bad credit loans, no credit check loans alternatives, emergency loans, and emergency loans to the market.

What’s great about applying for cash advance loans and instant payday loans via Viva Payday Loans is that the platform has a no-frills approach to online borrowing. While the platform cannot offer payday loans online guaranteed due to the legal requirements in place for lenders to carry out checks, it can connect you with installment loans providers most likely to approve your loan. Read on to get a more insightful review of Viva Payday Loans and what they have to offer.

Who are Viva Payday Loans?

Viva Payday Loans is a loan-finder platform that connects borrowers with lenders offering various types of payday loans available to good and bad credit borrowers. The payday loans range from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay. What’s great about this particular platform is that the interest rates on payday loans are considered affordable and range from 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender. The lenders on the platform’s panel offering payday loans are reputable, accredited and transparent, providing peace of mind when applying for payday loans online.

Highlights of Payday Loans Viva Payday Loans

Wide Range of Payday Loans ($100 to $5000)

You can borrow between $100 and $5000, meaning there’s a loan option for everyone.

Bad Credit Loans Available

You can even get a loan if you have a bad credit score. Bad credit loans are available to anyone who meets the lending criteria and can afford the loan.

Low Interest on Bad Credit Loans

Bad credit loans carry varying interest rates between 5.99% and 35.99%.

No Credit Check Loans Alternatives for Unemployed Individuals

Unemployed individuals (people who are self-employed, freelancing, buying and selling, renting property) can get no credit check loans alternatives up to $5000 if they generate an income of $1000 per month and meet lending criteria required by the direct lender on the Viva Payday Loans panel.

2-Minute Feedback on Emergency Loans Applications

Viva Payday Loans offers an automated processing system which provides ultra-quick feedback (within 2 minutes). Quick feedback also enables rejected applicants to make alternative arrangements.

Pros & Cons of Viva Payday Loans

Pros Cons Quick and easy online application Some lenders charge high interest Flexible repayments up to 24 months Fast disbursement of funds Deal with direct lenders Bad credit and unemployed borrowers welcome

Services Offered by Viva Payday Loans

Same Day Emergency Loans Processing

While payouts don’t always happen on the same day (usually within 24 to 48 hours), lenders on Viva Payday Loans’ platform can approve applications within 2 minutes and get the processing of the loan out of the way in a short time.

Flexible Cash Advance Loans

Viva Payday Loans will provide you with access to cash advance loans between $100 and $5000.

Monthly, Fortnightly or Weekly Repayments on Cash Advance Loans

Repayments for cash advance loans via Viva Payday Loans over 3 to 24 months can be deducted from your bank account weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, depending on how/when you’re paid.

Access to Direct Lenders Offering Urgent Loans

Borrowers deal with direct lenders when applying for urgent loans via Viva Payday Loans. This keeps costs down and eliminates possible confusion while minimizing waiting and processing times.

Transparent Urgent Loans Contracts

When using a lender on the Viva Payday Loans panel, you’re guaranteed to deal with a reputable and transparent lender offering detailed loan contracts. This provides protection for both the lender and the borrower.

Eligibility Criteria for Instant Payday Loans with Viva Payday Loans

Viva Payday Loans requires applicants of instant payday loans to be at least 18 years old.

Only US citizens and residents can apply for payday loans and bad credit loans via Viva Payday Loans.

Only US-based bank accounts that can support direct deposit can be used.

Supporting documents must be provided: proof of address, proof of income, and your ID.

Need to Know How Long Does It Take to Receive Funds Through Viva Payday Loans Lending Network? 24-48 hours from approval (but this is dependent on the lender and cannot be guaranteed) How Much Money Can You Borrow from the Viva Payday Loans Network? You can borrow from $100 to $5000 from Viva Payday Loans Viva Payday Loans Fees and Costs Viva Payday Loans provide a free service connecting borrowers and lenders. After that, the lender will charge you interest. Viva Payday Loans Interest Rates Interest rates charged by the lenders on the Viva Payday Loans panel

How to Apply for Instant Payday Loans with Viva Payday Loans in Quick Steps

Step 1: Choose Your Payday Loans Online Guaranteed Alternatives Amount

On the Viva Payday Loans platform can choose between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay.

Step 2: Complete the Payday Loans Online Guaranteed Alternatives Application Form

Viva Payday Loans presents an easy-to-access application form that requires your full details, including your name and surname, physical address, banking information, employment details and a list of your monthly expenses.

Step 3: Wait 2-Minutes to Get Installment Loans Application Feedback

It takes just two minutes to know whether a lender can help you with installment loans or not. If it’s a yes, you can finalize the loan with the direct lender and expect a loan contract to consider.

Step 4: Receive Your Installment Loans Payout Fast

While the exact time it takes to receive your payout cannot be guaranteed by Viva Payday Loans, the lenders on the panel offering installment loans endeavor to payout approved loans as quickly as possible.

Why Choose Viva Payday Loans?

Viva Payday Loans isn’t just a good choice; the platform is an excellent choice for borrowers who want to get installment loans in a hurry without having to deal with the red tape and hassle often associated with online loans. The entire application process is streamlined, takes just a few minutes and once approved, loans are paid out quickly. Borrowers deal only with transparent and accredited lenders that provide flexible loan amounts, flexible terms, and detailed loan contracts. As far as peace of mind, and quick and easy borrowing go, Viva Payday Loans is an excellent choice.

FAQ’s About Viva Payday Loans for Payday Loans and Bad Credit Loans

How Much Must I Earn to Qualify for Payday Loans Via Viva Payday Loans?

To apply for payday loans via Viva Payday Loans, you must earn at least $1000 per month (or $250 per week).

Why Was My Bad Credit Loans Application Denied by Viva Payday Loans?

Lenders will carry out checks to see if you qualify for bad credit loans. You must be able to provide the loan’s affordability. Loans can be rejected if you don’t have enough cash flow to support the loan repayment (you may be over-indebted) or don’t meet the other eligibility criteria.

Does Viva Payday Loans Decide on the Interest Rate and Outcome of Applications for No Credit Check Loans Alternatives?

While Viva Payday Loans connects borrowers with lenders most likely to approve their loans, the platform has no interference with the actual outcome of the loan or how much interest you are offered. All decisions are made by the lenders making the offer.

How Quickly Will I Know if I Am Approved for My Emergency Loans Applications?

Once you’ve applied for emergency loans, the feedback takes around 2 minutes.

Who Do I Contact If I Am Going to Be Late with My Installment Loans Repayment?

As Viva Payday Loans is a loan-finding service, the loan contract you hold will be with the direct lender and not with Viva Payday Loans. If you have an issue with your repayment, you will need to contact the lender directly. The name of the lender will be clearly stated on your loan contract, along with their contact details. It’s better to let the lender know as soon as possible that you won’t be able to make your payment so that an alternative arrangement can be set in place, and you won’t be faced with late or missed payment penalties.

Conclusion: Is Viva Payday Loans a Legit Site?

After thorough investigations, it’s evident that Viva Payday Loans is a legitimate loan-finder site effectively connecting borrowers and lenders in the USA. The site helps bad credit borrowers as well as those who aren’t formally employed and provides access to direct lenders. There is no charge to make use of the Viva Payday Loans platform. The best way to see how quick and efficient the platform’s process is, is to try it out for yourself. Apply for a payday loan or bad credit loan via the Viva Payday Loans platform today!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.