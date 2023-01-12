“Well, when is a good time?”

These were the words Charles County Commissioner of District I, Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling, III spoke. A closed session occurred Tuesday morning for its first Board of County Commissioner’s meeting of the new year.

Bowling’s words referred to something on his mind that he was instructed to bring up in ‘new business’. Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II. did not agree to discuss the new business that Bowling presented to the panel.

It’s now public knowledge that Bowling and Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, who represents District III. have filed a lawsuit against the Charles County Board of Commissioners to include Collins, Thomasina Coates (District II), and newcomer Ralph Patterson (District IV) for Declaratory Judgment, Injunctive Relief, Petition for Writ of Mandamus and/or Prohibition and aiding or attempting to commit a Discriminatory Act.

Bowling asked whether there were any laws on the books to impeach a sitting Commissioner and requested staff research into that and report their findings. A discussion occurred, and a subsequent vote of 3-2 squashed that process.

“We have laws to impeach a President [of the United States], but we don’t have laws to impeach a County Commissioner,” Bowling stated from the panel.

Much like the elephant in the room of the June 9, 2020, censorship of Commissioner Coates was whether or not County Administrator Mark Belton will have a career with county government.

Two Commissioners have filed an injunction to prevent Coates from participating in any vote leading to the termination of Belton’s position. After Belton filed a racial discrimination complaint with Human Resources, an independent lawyer named Bernadette Sargeant from Washington, D.C., was brought in to examine the claim.

On May 25, 2020, a 27-page document was presented by Sargeant. She came to an “overwhelming” conclusion that Belton’s statements were, in fact, true. He had been a victim of racial bias and was exposed to a hostile workplace environment, including bullying.

The then-board voted 4-1 to censor Coates, and all communication between Coates and Belton was to go through the President or Vice President.

Stewart has stated that she and Bowling are “doing the right thing,” and she “looks forward to her day in court.”

Bowling has stated that he wants to see his colleagues do the right thing. He stated Tuesday that from his time working in government, if anyone else had done what’s been done, they would have been fired by now.

A Tuesday, 6:16 p.m. tweeter post from ‘The Political Farmer’ Bowling stated, ACCOUNTABILITY! Charles County Citizens should demand it! In the words of the Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in the Dark”.

Moving on Tuesday, Stewart inquired about economic growth in the county and wanted to see what property the county owns. Stewart wants to get a plan in place before the upcoming budget cycle. In essence, a good look as to where the county needs and could grow for its citizens and businesses looking to enter Charles County.

Bowling agreed that Charles County has the land and potential for more growth and recently stated that, unlike St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties, businesses want to stay closer to the District of Columbia. Charles County has some untouched land and could, in essence, be that hot spot for economic growth.

A public hearing was held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, on Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned or operated buildings. The statement 100 yards was edited from the Bill at the Commissioner’s meeting.

As stated in Board Docs, due to the recent United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. vs. Bruen, the State of Maryland has eliminated the longstanding “good and substantial reason” standard for issuing wear and carry permits.

This does not apply to employees of law enforcement agencies authorized by the agency to possess a firearm or special police officers employed by the Charles County Government, active sworn law enforcement, active Charles County correctional officers, active military engaged in their official employment duties, and members of the board of Charles County Commissioners.

If the bill passes, the law becomes effective 45 days after the vote.