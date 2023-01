Maisie is an eight-year-old, 46-pound beagle girl ISO a foster or forever home. This darling senior girl is as gentle and sweet as can be. She loves the company of both people and other dogs.

Follow this link to see and read more about Maisie.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Maisie send us a message at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.