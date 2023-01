The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and honor Alexander Hamilton, Landon Nelson, Ryder Russell, Frederick Simon, and Oliver Simon for their achievement of Eagle Scout as members of Boy Scout Troop 347.

Today, Sheriff Ricky Cox presented the scouts a ‘Sheriff’s Salute’ at a ceremony held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Congratulations to all on this remarkable achievement and thank you for your leadership and service to our community.