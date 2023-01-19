This new Forever stamp celebrates women’s soccer in the United States. From youth leagues to the elite world champion U.S. National Team, millions of girls and women throughout the country participate in the fast-paced, competitive sport.

Soccer, also known as football internationally, is the most popular sport in the world, played by hundreds of millions of players in almost every country.

The stamp artwork depicts a female soccer player in action, striking a ball with a side volley. Conjuring the aesthetic of mid-century print design, illustrator Noah MacMillan (1988-2022) used simplified shapes and bold colors to convey the high energy and fast motion of the sport. The somewhat grainy rendering lends a timeless quality to the design, evoking not just a single all-star athlete or era, but the entire legacy of women’s soccer.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp.