For the first time since 1991, MIR has changed sanctioning bodies. MIR is officially a member track of the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA). This will be the fourth different sanctioning body that MIR will be apart of after opening in July of 1966. In 1966, the facility was apart of the NASCAR sanctioning body when it had a drag racing division. Several years later, MIR made the switch to National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), and at the start of the 1992 season, became a part of the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA). The WDRA is the first sanctioning body created since November of 1970, when formed by Larry Carrier.

Under the ownership of Don Scott, a former track operator at Central Illinois Dragway and long-time competitor, the WDRA looks to fill voids left with recent sanctioning body changes. The WDRA’s mission is to provide drag racing facilities and sportsman racers a platform to flourish for decades to come.

Don Scott also has some of the best resources available at the WDRA. This includes former sanctioning body president and multi-track owner, Scott Gardner. Plus, a Track Advisory Council has been formed to assist in helping fellow member tracks as well as provide direction and input as the WDRA continues to grow out of its infancy. The council consists of Jason Peterson (US 131 Motorsports Park), Royce Miller (Maryland International Raceway), Carl Blanton (Mo-Kan Dragway) and Jeff Miles (Darlington Dragway). These individuals will play key roles in the development of the WDRA. We also see other familiar faces that include former Division Directors John O’Neal and Josh Peake.

While many details are still coming together over the next few months for a program still in the growing stages, familiar favorite events will be continuing. The WDRA will hold a Sportsman Series event here at MIR. In 2023, the Bracket Finals will also be run, but MIR racers will be making a trek to New Alexandria, PA to Keystone Raceway Park for a change of scenery. In 2024 however, MIR racers will have home track advantage as MIR will be the host track for the Bracket Finals. The Summit World Championships will be run at Darlington Dragway where the Summit Drag Racing Series Champions will all race for the World Championship.

The 2023 season continues to shape up to be a fantastic one and MIR is excited to become part of WDRA. The WDRA will be “The New Home of Sportsman Racing” and will focus on the backbone of the drag racing industry; The men, women, and juniors that will be racing at the weekly programs that are supported by so many racers and business. You can find out more about the WDRA by visiting: https://www.racewdra.com/