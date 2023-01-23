Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced today that processing of personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2022 has begun and federal and state individual income tax returns are now being accepted. Federal and state corporate income tax return processing started on January 12.

The federal and state individual income tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, instead of the traditional due date because April 15 falls on a Saturday and federal offices in the District of Columbia, including the Internal Revenue Service, are closed on Monday, April 17 in observance of the local Emancipation Day holiday

“Many Maryland low-wage earners rely on their income tax refunds to pay rent and put food on the table,” Comptroller Lierman said. “I’m committed to ensuring that the Maryland Comptroller’s Office, which is nationally renowned for its fast and secure processing of tax returns, is responsive to taxpayers and helps put their hard-earned money back into their hands as quickly as possible.”

Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed more than 3.1 million individual state tax returns with refunds totaling nearly $2.1 billion.

What you need to know about filing taxes